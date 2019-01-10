Highlands & Islands

Former Inverness College to be demolished

  • 10 January 2019
Former Inverness College building Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The former college is in Inverness' Longman Road

The demolition of the former Inverness College UHI building is to start on Monday.

The 1950s-era building in Inverness' Longman Road has been empty since the college moved to a new site at the Inverness Campus in August 2015.

Bonnybridge-based Central Demolition will take until mid-July to take down the college and clear the debris.

The site will be offered for sale. Highland Council has zoned the land for mixed-use development.

The site could be used for retail, business, industrial, community or leisure use.

Inverness College is part of the University of the Highlands and Islands.

