Former Inverness College to be demolished
The demolition of the former Inverness College UHI building is to start on Monday.
The 1950s-era building in Inverness' Longman Road has been empty since the college moved to a new site at the Inverness Campus in August 2015.
Bonnybridge-based Central Demolition will take until mid-July to take down the college and clear the debris.
The site will be offered for sale. Highland Council has zoned the land for mixed-use development.
The site could be used for retail, business, industrial, community or leisure use.
Inverness College is part of the University of the Highlands and Islands.