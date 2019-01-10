Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The former college is in Inverness' Longman Road

The demolition of the former Inverness College UHI building is to start on Monday.

The 1950s-era building in Inverness' Longman Road has been empty since the college moved to a new site at the Inverness Campus in August 2015.

Bonnybridge-based Central Demolition will take until mid-July to take down the college and clear the debris.

The site will be offered for sale. Highland Council has zoned the land for mixed-use development.

The site could be used for retail, business, industrial, community or leisure use.

Inverness College is part of the University of the Highlands and Islands.