Image copyright Google Image caption Merkinch Primary School has been evacuated

A school in Inverness was evacuated because of a suspected gas leak.

About 420 children and 90 staff were moved from Merkinch Primary to a nearby church after the alarm was raised just before 11:00.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it sent two crews to the scene. Houses near the school were also evacuated as a precaution.

The fire service with assistance from Scottish Gas were able to establish that there was not a gas leak.

Police assisted with traffic management during the incident.

'Safe and well'

Highland Council said children and staff at Merkinch Primary were accommodated at nearby St Michael and All Angels' Church.

A council spokeswoman said: "All pupils and staff are safe and well.

"Parents and carers are asked to collect their children from the church as soon as they can.

"Children who cannot be collected will be cared for at the church until parents and carers can collect them."

Pupils in P6 and P7 were at an event at Inverness High School and unaffected by the suspect leak.

They have since been taken to the church to be taken home by their parents or carers.