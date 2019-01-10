Image copyright Sentinel Hub EO Browser Image caption The image shows vessels involved in the New Year's Day Iolaire commemoration

A procession of boats forming part of a commemoration to mark 100 years since the Western Isles' Iolaire disaster was captured in a satellite image.

More than 200 men, returning home after the end of World War One, died when the naval yacht sank just yards from the Lewis coastline on 1 January 1919.

A national commemorative service was held on New Year's Day.

The image was spotted by an amateur astronomer on the satellite images site Sentinel Hub EO Browser.

Giuseppe Petricca, a mechanical and energy engineer, lives in Stornoway, near where the national service was held.

Prince Charles and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon were among those who attended the service at the Iolaire Memorial at Holm.

Boats involved in the commemoration included the Caledonian MacBrayne ferry MV Loch Seaforth. Carnations were dropped into the sea from the ferry.

HMY Iolaire hit a reef in bad weather close to Stornoway harbour.

Many of the men who died were from the islands of Lewis and Harris.

At Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon gave her support to an effort to have the site of the wreck of the Iolaire designated as a war grave.

Western Isles' local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, has raised the matter with the Scottish Commemorations Panel.