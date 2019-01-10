Image caption The GMB union has advised its members not to take on clinical waste work from Friday morning

Four porters at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital were injured carrying out work involving clinical waste, the GMB union has said.

The union has submitted a collective grievance to NHS Highland about the waste tasks and has advised its members not to do the work from Friday.

The GMB said the work was posed a "heightened risk to the health, safety and welfare" of hospital staff.

NHS Highland said it regarded the safety of its employees "as paramount".

Liz Gordon, GMB regional officer, said there had been no consultation on changes to porters' job descriptions that had led to staff removing clinical waste.

She said: "I have advised members not to undertake the clinical waste additional tasks from the 11 January from 08:00."

The health board said the tasks had been risk assessed and "safe systems of work" had been identified.

A spokeswoman said: "Where appropriate protective equipment has been issued and made available to our porters.

"NHS Highland believes that those processes when followed should ensure that nobody is at risk."

She said the incidents involving injuries were being investigated, and the health board was due to meet with the GMB next week to address the union's concerns.