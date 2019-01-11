Image copyright Jim Bain/Geograph Image caption Improvements are planned for the A9 at Berriedale Braes

Contracts worth a total of almost £60m have been awarded in two major roads projects.

Transport Scotland has given Farrans Construction Ltd the £49.5m Haudagain improvement scheme contract in Aberdeen.

The Haudagain roundabout is notorious as a scene of traffic congestion.

RJ MacLeod Ltd has won a £9.6m contract to make improvements to a hairpin bend on the A9 at Berriedale Braes in Caithness.

The A9 drops from a height 150m (492ft) to 20m (65ft) as it enters a valley at the braes north of Helmsdale.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said the contracts would create work in the construction industry and bring about improvements to connectivity.

Both projects are expected to begin this year.