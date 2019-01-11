Image caption The GMB union has advised its members not to take on clinical waste work from Friday morning

Porters at the biggest hospital in the Highlands are continuing to handle clinical waste as a row over safety continues.

The GMB union had advised its members at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to stop dealing with the waste after four staff were injured.

Porters have had a greater role in dealing with the material following the collapse of a waste handling firm.

NHS Highland said the workers were carrying out their jobs as expected.

The health board said the new waste process was in line with a Scotland-wide contingency following the collapse of clinical waste firm Healthcare Environmental Services (HES).

The health board said the porters' roles had been risk-assessed and protective equipment was supplied where appropriate.

The GMB has concerns about a lack of appropriate protective equipment and a lack of consultation by management on the porters' additional work in handling the waste.

On Thursday, the union advised its members to not to undertake the clinical waste additional tasks from 08:00 on Friday.

The health board and union are due to meet on the matter next week.