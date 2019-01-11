Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption The Stagecoach bus crashed and landed on its side after hitting a bridge in the Highlands

Emergency services say they are dealing with a number of casualties following a bus crash in the Highlands.

It is understood that a Stagecoach bus collided with a bridge on the B9161, near the village of Munlochy on the Black Isle, at about 17:45.

The bus ended up on its side. Fire crews said they had removed six people from the bus, including one casualty who was trapped.

Police said a number of people had been taken to Raigmore Hospital.

The road has been closed and emergency teams remain at the scene

A fire service spokeswoman said three fire engines and the brigade's heavy rescue unit were in attendance.

'Single decker'

She added: "Firefighters safely removed one casualty who was trapped from the bus. The casualty was passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment.

"Five other casualties were also assisted from the bus.

"We remain in attendance."

The condition of those involved in the crash is unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland officers are currently dealing with a serious road traffic accident on the B9161 at Littlemill Bridge, Munlochy.

"A single decker bus collided with the bridge resulting in the bus landing on its side."

She added: "The road is currently closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

"A number of injured people have been conveyed to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness but no further details are being released at this time."