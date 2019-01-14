Repairs to the Caledonian and Union canals
- 14 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Caledonian Canal has closed to traffic until late March to allow for the replacement of lock gates.
The work is being done at Kytra and Fort Augustus.
Scottish Canals is also carrying out repairs to the Union Canal between Falkirk and Edinburgh.
The Scottish government has provided more than £5m to help cover the cost of the work.