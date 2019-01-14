Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Work is taking place to replace loch gates

The Caledonian Canal has closed to traffic until late March to allow for the replacement of lock gates.

The work is being done at Kytra and Fort Augustus.

Scottish Canals is also carrying out repairs to the Union Canal between Falkirk and Edinburgh.

The Scottish government has provided more than £5m to help cover the cost of the work.