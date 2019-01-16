A 36-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance at a house in Castletown, near Thurso, in Caithness.

Police were called to the property in Harland Road at about 01:55.

A 33-year-old man was later treated at Caithness General Hospital in Wick for serious injuries.

Det Insp Richard Baird, of Police Scotland, said inquiries into the incident were ongoing and at an early stage.

He said: "We have established that this was a contained incident and there is not believed to have been any risk to the wider public.

"A police presence will be maintained in the area for the time being as inquiries continue and we are grateful to the local community for their understanding."