Rescuers threw supplies of food, clothing and a shelter across a swollen stream to two hillwalkers who became stranded in bad weather.

The walkers were trying to return from a trip to Toll an Lochain, a loch near An Teallach in Wester Ross, on Saturday.

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team said they had been unable to cross the swollen stream and retrieve the pair.

They were eventually rescued a day later by a coastguard helicopter.

Poor weather conditions had prevented an earlier attempt by a coastguard search and rescue helicopter to reach the scene.

The walkers raised the alarm at about 20:40 on Saturday after river levels in the area became extremely high.

'Right decision'

Six team members managed to locate them, but were unable to cross the stream and take the walkers off the hill.

Food, clothing, warm drinks and a shelter were thrown over to the pair, as it was expected that they would have to spend the night out.

During the night, the six team members were joined by seven more members of Dundonnell MRT.

They took it in turns to maintain a presence at the stream.

Stornoway Coastguard helicopter attempted a rescue during the early hours of Sunday, but had to return to base due to "very poor weather conditions".

At about 09:00, Inverness Coastguard helicopter managed to reach the scene and flew the hillwalkers to Dundonnell's rescue base. The pair, from the Highlands, were unhurt but "very cold".

Team leader Donald MacRae said: "They made the right decision to call for help. Trying to cross a swollen river can be fatal.

"This pair were well equipped, however, I would stress to everyone going for a walk to check a weather forecast, then think what might change as a result of the weather."