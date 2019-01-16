Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happen on Skye's A855 road

Three people have been taken to hospital after a mini bus crashed in Skye.

The single vehicle accident happened on the A855 Staffin road, just north of Portree near the Torvaig junction at about 13:00.

Police said there were 21 people on board the bus when it went off the road.

No one was thought to have been seriously injured.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said the injured people were taken by ambulance to Portree Urgent Care Centre.