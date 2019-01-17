Image caption Michael Matheson said demand management arrangements would not be needed on all routes

A proposal to increase peak time fares on west coast ferry routes has been put forward to try and mange demand.

It comes after ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) faced capacity issues, especially during the summer.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said the proposal was among a number of options being looked at.

He told MSPs another option was to encourage passengers to use ferries at off-peak times.

CalMac, a publically-owned company, operates the Clyde and Hebrides ferries network.

'Incentives'

It has faced calls, including from Outer Hebrides Tourism, for better management of demand on its ferries during peak times.

Mr Matheson told Holyrood's rural economy and connectivity committee "a number of different options" on how to ease peak-time difficulties were being examined.

He said: "It could be the option of higher fares at peak times, or it could be the option of incentives at off-peak times where there is capacity on the ferry.

Mr Matheson added: "One of the things that is particularly important here is that it is not something that is necessary on every route.

"It maybe needed on some specific routes at specific times when there is a need for some demand management arrangement to be put in place."