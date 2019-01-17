Use of two CairnGorm ski tows suspended

Image copyright PA Image caption The funicular railway has been closed due to a structural problem since the start of October

The operators of the CairnGorm Mountain snowsports centre have been told to withdraw two of their nine ski tows from service for safety reasons.

The Health and Safety Executive issued Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) with three improvement notices.

HIE took over the running of CairnGorm Mountain Ltd after it was placed into administration.

As well as the two tows, the centre has been unable to run its funicular railway since October last year.

This is due to a structural problem.

A report into the issue affecting the funicular is due to be released in the next few weeks.

HIE took over the running of CairnGorm Mountain and the funicular railway last month.

CairnGorm Mountain Ltd (CML) was placed into administration due to "unsustainable cash-flow problems".

Its parent company, Natural Retreats, had a 25-year lease to run the site near Aviemore.

Staff and other assets have transferred to a new company set up by HIE.

HIE already owns the site, but had leased it to an outside operator. It was sold the business and assets of CML by administrators Campbell Dallas.