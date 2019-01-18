Improvements to historic Skye routes

Image copyright Staffin Trust Image caption The Flodigary path is in a poor state because of heavy use and a lack of maintenance

Work to upgrade two hill paths in the Isle of Skye has begun.

The Flodigary to Quiraing path was originally an old cart track used by crofters for moving cut peat.

The other path connects the crofting townships of Grealin and Lealt. It includes part of where a diatomite mine railway once was.

Diatomite is a mineral composed of fossilised microscopic plants and is used as a filter in food and drink processes, including in making beer.

Mining of the mineral in Skye took place in the 19th and 20th Centuries.

The Staffin Community Trust has awarded contracts to Arran Footpaths Ltd and Aviemore's McGowan Ltd for the work as part of its Skye Ecomuseum project.

The trust said the Flodigary path had been badly damaged through a lack of maintenance and heavy footfall.

It is still used by crofters to gather sheep from hill grazings.