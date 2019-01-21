Charity money stolen from Tomich Cafe near Invergordon
- 21 January 2019
Cash collected for charity was among money stolen from a cafe near Invergordon.
Thieves took more than £1,000 from the Tomich Cafe on the A9 sometime between Friday evening and 08:25 on Saturday.
A large amount of money had been collected by staff for a good cause.
Police Scotland has appealed for information about the break-in.