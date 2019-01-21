Image copyright Woodland Trust Scotland Image caption The osprey nicknamed Pean died last month

An osprey that fledged in Lochaber has died after being electrocuted by a power line in Spain.

Nicknamed Pean, the bird was ringed by ornithologists at its nest at Loch Arkaig, north of Fort William, in 2017.

Scottish ospreys usually spend the winter in Spain, Portugal or West Africa.

Woodland Trust Scotland, which manages Loch Arkaig Pine Forest, was alerted to the bird's death on 28 December by Spanish birdwatchers.

Pean, who could be identified by his ring name Blue JH3, was regularly seen at the Marjal Pego-Oliva Nature Reserve between Alicante and Valencia.

Spanish ornithologist Itziar Colodro said: "We will have the memory of the big fish that he caught. He was a crack fisherman.

"JH3 has given us the best photographs ever taken before in our area. We will miss him so much."