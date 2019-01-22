Night riders: Strathpeffer's Strathpuffer bike race
- 22 January 2019
The 14th annual Strathpuffer 24-hour mountain bike challenge has been held near Strathpeffer in the Highlands.
The event was held on frozen forest tracks near the village at the weekend.
The majority of the mountain bike endurance event is held in darkness.
Among those taking part was Scottish round-the-world cyclist and adventurer Mark Beaumont.
Photographer Paul Campbell captured some of the action.
All images copyright of Paul Campbell.