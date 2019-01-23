New crossing to protect historic Highlands bridge
- 23 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A new crossing is being built across a Highlands river to help protect one of Scotland's oldest bridges.
The category A listed hump-backed White Bridge over the River Nairn at Clephanton, near Cawdor, was built in the 1750s.
The new bridge is being built and the B9090 road is being realigned to take traffic off the old crossing.
Four steel beams for the new structure have now been laid as part of Highland Council's £2.65m project.