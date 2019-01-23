Image copyright Highland Council Image caption Beams have been laid as part of the project

A new crossing is being built across a Highlands river to help protect one of Scotland's oldest bridges.

The category A listed hump-backed White Bridge over the River Nairn at Clephanton, near Cawdor, was built in the 1750s.

The new bridge is being built and the B9090 road is being realigned to take traffic off the old crossing.

Four steel beams for the new structure have now been laid as part of Highland Council's £2.65m project.

Image copyright Anne Burgess/Geograph Image caption White Bridge was built in the 1750s