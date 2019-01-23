Image copyright The Port of Ardersier Company Image caption Planning permission in principle is to be sought for redeveloping the former yard at Ardersier

A developer is attempting to resurrect plans to establish a port at Ardersier.

Ardersier Port Ltd has previously proposed redeveloping the former McDermott Yard at Whiteness on the Moray Firth.

At its height, the oil rig fabrication yard employed about 4,500 people - but it closed in 2001 as demand dropped.

Ardersier Port Ltd has now renewed its plans to create a port to service the marine energy industry.

Highland Council's south planning applications committee has been asked to grant permission in principle at a meeting next week.

Over the years, various plans have been drawn up in an attempt to bring the former fabrication yard site back into use.

There have also been proposals to redevelop the site for housing.