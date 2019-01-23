Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The soldier is based at Fort George in the Highlands

The teenage daughter of a British Army soldier has been unable to get a UK visa allowing her to leave Kenya to live with her father in Scotland.

Denis Omondi is stationed at Fort George, near Ardersier, and has served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Cyprus.

Drew Hendry, SNP MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey, raised his case at Westminster.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Home Secretary Sajid Javid would look into Mr Omondi's case.

Mr Hendry said the soldier, who is not in a relationship with his daughter Ann's mother, had uncontested custody of the 14-year-old girl.

Mr Omondi, a soldier of eight years' service and a British citizen, has visited Ann in Kenya every year since 2012 when he first became aware that she was his child.

Ann also attended her father's wedding to his wife Shelagh in Kenya.

During Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Hendry said: "Despite visiting her as often as he can she is being denied a visa because the Home Office claims he hasn't spent enough time with her."

Mrs May thanked Mr Omondi for his commitment to the British Army.

She said she would ask the home secretary to look into the soldier's case and respond to Mr Hendry's question on the denial of a visa.