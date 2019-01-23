Lossiemouth man accused of attempted murders
- 23 January 2019
A 47-year-old man has appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court charged with three counts of attempted murder.
Donald Stewart Snr, of Lossiemouth, appeared in connection with an incident in Inverness on 19 August last year.
He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.
His son Donald Stewart Jnr is being sought by police in connection with the same incident.