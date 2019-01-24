Image copyright Iain Cameron

Dr Adam Watson, an ecologist dubbed "Mr Cairngorms", has died at the age of 89.

The scientist studied and wrote extensively about plants and animal life in the Cairngorms.

He received the Fort William Mountain Festival's Scottish Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture in 2012 in recognition of his work.

Friend Iain Cameron, a climber and expert on snow in Scotland's hills, said Dr Watson "passed away peacefully" on Wednesday after a short illness.

Paying tribute to the ecologist, Mr Cameron said: "An irreplaceable man to his family, and to Scottish science.

"He will be greatly missed by many."

Based in Aberdeenshire, Dr Watson was a well-known figure in Scotland's climbing and hillwalking community.