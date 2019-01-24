Highlands & Islands

Body found near Fearn in missing woman search

  • 24 January 2019

A body has been found during a search for a missing woman in Easter Ross.

Lynore Blackbeard, 63, was reported missing from Fearn, near Tain, on Wednesday but had last been seen in mid-December.

Police said the body was found during searches in the Fearn area.

Ms Blackbeard's family have been informed of the discovery.

