Body found near Fearn in missing woman search
- 24 January 2019
A body has been found during a search for a missing woman in Easter Ross.
Lynore Blackbeard, 63, was reported missing from Fearn, near Tain, on Wednesday but had last been seen in mid-December.
Police said the body was found during searches in the Fearn area.
Ms Blackbeard's family have been informed of the discovery.