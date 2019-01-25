Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Republic of Užupis was declared in 1997

The self-declared Republic of Užupis has had its constitution translated into Gaelic.

Located within the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, Užupis covers an area of less than one square mile.

What started as a joke in the late 1990s, became a republic with its own president, government, currency and constitution.

Translated by Edinburgh University's Dr William Lamb, the Gaelic version will be unveiled to mark Burns Night.

Užupis' constitution has been translated into many different languages as a means of spreading the message of the republic's principles.

Dr Lamb is a senior lecturer in Celtic and Scottish Studies at Edinburgh.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Užupis is within the city of Lithuania

He was previously a lecturer in Gaelic and music at Lews Castle College UHI in Stornoway, and is on the steering committees of the Scottish Gaelic Text Society and Historical Dictionary of the Gaelic Language.

The Republic of Užupis was created by artists following the collapse of the USSR.

On 1 April 1997, the group declared the neighbourhood of Užupis independent from the rest of Lithuania.

Independence day is marked each year on 1 April.

The republic is not recognised by foreign governments as an official nation, but has been described as a source of pride in Vilnius and throughout Lithuania.