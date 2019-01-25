Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Image caption Sled dogs will race in events on Saturday and Sunday

Hundreds of dogs and mushers have arrived in the Cairngorms for the annual Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain Aviemore Sled Dog Rally.

Teams from all over the UK will compete on forest tracks around Aviemore on Saturday and Sunday.

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Image caption Teams will compete on forest tracks in the Cairngorms

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Held since 1984, when 12 teams took part, the event has grown into the largest of its kind in the UK with more than 1,000 dogs and 250 mushers.

The breeds of dogs involved include Canadian Eskimo Dogs, Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Samoyeds and Greenland Dogs.

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Image caption Sled dogs from all over the UK have started arriving ahead of the weekend's racing

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Image caption Various breeds of dogs are involved in the event

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Images by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.