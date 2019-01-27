Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A951, near the A93 at Lair.

A woman has died following a road accident in Perth and Kinross.

Police said the 64-year-old motorist died at the scene of the one-car collision on the B951 at Glenshee.

The woman, who was from Midlothian, was driving at Kia Sorento when it left the road near the A93 at Lair.

Officers were called to the accident at 00:30 on Sunday. They are investigating its circumstances and have asked anyone with information to contact them.