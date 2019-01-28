Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to perform in Inverness
28 January 2019
Noel Gallagher and his band High Flying Birds are to perform in Inverness later this year.
The show in Bught Park on 8 June is part of the annual Live in the City series of music events.
Gallagher won the best album and solo artist awards at last year's Q Awards.
Indie bands Razorlight and Neon Waltz will be special guests at the High Flying Birds' performance.