Highlands & Islands

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to perform in Inverness

  • 28 January 2019
Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher and his band High Flying Birds are to perform in Inverness later this year.

The show in Bught Park on 8 June is part of the annual Live in the City series of music events.

Gallagher won the best album and solo artist awards at last year's Q Awards.

Indie bands Razorlight and Neon Waltz will be special guests at the High Flying Birds' performance.

Related Topics