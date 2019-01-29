Image caption Michaela Strachan will be joined by Gillian Burke and Chris Packham on the show

The Cairngorms will be the focus of BBC Two's Winterwatch programme, which starts later on Tuesday.

Presenters Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke will host the programmes from the UK's largest national park.

This year, Springwatch and Autumnwatch will also be based in the Cairngorms.

The Winterwatch team will be based at The Dell of Abernethy, a lodge built in 1780 on the edge of the Abernethy Caledonian pine forest.

The show will explore winter's effects on wildlife and habitats and feature Cairngorms Connect, the UK's largest landscape-scale conservation project.