Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police Scotland has released images of the car stopped on the A9 at Thurso

A driver was stopped by police after their snow-covered car was spotted with just a small patch of the windscreen cleared in the Highlands.

The motorist was on the A9 trunk road at Thurso in Caithness on Tuesday morning, when snow and ice affected large parts of Scotland.

The driver was given a fixed penalty notice.

Police Scotland urged motorists to clear their vehicles of snow and ice properly before beginning journeys.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The back window of the car stopped on the A9

A police spokesman said: "Winter has been biting for most of us this week, which means it is more important than ever that your vehicle is suitably prepared for the roads.

"Unfortunately not everyone follows this advice."

The Met Office has weather warnings in place until Wednesday morning.