Image copyright Handout Image caption The new health facilities are planned for the Inverness Campus

Councillors have given planning permission for a new £40m healthcare and life sciences innovation centre in Inverness.

A 28-bed elective care centre, four operating theatres and day case and outpatient facilities have been proposed for the new building.

NHS Highland is leading the project to have the centre built over three plots at the city's Inverness Campus.

The health board said it hoped to have the site open in 2021.

Highland Council's south planning applications committee granted permission for the project, which could create about 200 jobs.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise and the University of the Highlands and Islands are also involved in the plans.