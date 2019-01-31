Image copyright Roz Paterson Image caption Roz and her family had been preparing to leave for the US for her treatment

A woman who raised £320,000 to pay for lifesaving cancer treatment through crowdfunding is to hand back donations after the NHS agreed to foot the bill.

Roz Paterson had set out to raise £500,000 after being told last month that she may only have weeks to live.

The 52-year-old mother-of-two from Glasgow wanted to travel to the US for Car-T Cell therapy because her cancer is resistant to chemotherapy.

However, she will now be funded to have the treatment in England.

Roz, who now lives in Beauly, was first diagnosed with lymphoma cancer last summer.

She had initially been told by NHS Scotland that the treatment she wanted was unavailable in Scotland, and that she was ineligible for funding to travel south.

With help from friends and family, she began a funding drive to raise the cash needed for her treatment, which uses a medicine called Kymriah at Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital.

'Something just happened'

The Scottish Medicines Consortium has been reviewing the use of Kymriah for certain patients and is due to publish its advice on 11 March.

Upon hearing the latest news, Roz wrote in her blog: "Something just happened, and like a magic wand, it changes everything.

"I'm 90% sure, I'm as sure as sure can be without actually having to make the oath in court, that NHS Scotland have approved the funding for my treatment.

"The ink's not dry, I don't have the letter in my sweaty little mitt quite yet but it sure looks good, folks."

Roz is now set to travel to King's College Hospital in London in the coming days.

She thanked all those who had donated to her crowdfunding campaign and said the money would be given back.

Money from some fundraising events already held and still to take place would be donated to charities.