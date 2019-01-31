Image copyright Cairngrom MRT Image caption Inverness Coastguard helicopter at the scene of the accident

A climber is in hospital after falling in the Cairngorms on Wednesday.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard helicopter went to the aid of the climber, who fell in Coire an Sneachda.

The casualty was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Members of the mountain rescue team also helped the casualty's climbing partner, who was stuck on a crag, to safety.