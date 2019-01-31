Fallen climber in Cairngorms flown to hospital
- 31 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A climber is in hospital after falling in the Cairngorms on Wednesday.
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard helicopter went to the aid of the climber, who fell in Coire an Sneachda.
The casualty was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. Their condition is unknown.
Members of the mountain rescue team also helped the casualty's climbing partner, who was stuck on a crag, to safety.