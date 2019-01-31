Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Roles in Stornoway and Fort William are under threat

Dozens of call centre jobs in the Highlands and Islands are under threat.

Almost 60 posts are affected at telecom company Talk Talk's site in Stornoway, Lewis, which is due to close in July.

Staff have been offered roles at a Talk Talk centre in Manchester.

Western Isles Council - Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - and the islands' SNP MSP Alasdair Allan have raised concerns about the impact of the job losses on the small population of Lewis.

During First Minister's Questions, Nicola Sturgeon said public agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise had offered help to the staff.

Meanwhile, bus and rail operator Abellio has proposed relocating 20 customer service roles in Fort William to an expanded operation in Glasgow.

Consult employees

The company said it was creating at least 60 jobs at the Glasgow service centre.

Abellio said it would consult with its employees on the proposal, which is part of its review of its UK customer service operations.

"Around 20 staff are based in Fort William and all will be offered the opportunity to relocate to Glasgow with a package of support," said the company.

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch SNP MSP Kate Forbes criticised the move, adding: "Only a few years ago there were over 60 people employed in that office and now there are only 19."

The TSSA union is seeking talks with Abellio. General secretary Manuel Cortes said: "What is being proposed will be a gain for Glasgow at the expense of the Highlands.

"I strongly urge the company to be aware of its duty to its staff at this difficult time for our members in Fort William."