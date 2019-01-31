Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A red deer stag in Glen Etive near Glen Coe

Temperatures dropped to -13C (8.6F) in parts of the UK in the early hours of Thursday, making it the coldest night of winter so far.

The country's lowest temperature was recorded at Loch Glascarnoch, near Garve, in Wester Ross.

Met Office yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place for some parts of Scotland for Thursday and Friday.

More than 430 children are off school in the Highlands due to the weather.

The schools affected are mostly in Wester Ross and Skye.

BBC reporter Davy Shanks posted a video to Twitter showing the River Dee in Aberdeen beginning to freeze after temperatures in the city plunged to minus four.

Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms Image caption Snow on the Cairngorms in a picture taken by the Scottish Avalanche Information Service

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Red deer in Glen Etive, one of the areas of Scotland that has seen recent heavy snowfalls