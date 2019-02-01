Aurora Borealis lights up the sky over Scotland
The Aurora Borealis could be seen in the skies across Scotland overnight.
Also known as the Northern Lights, the displays are linked to activity on the surface of the Sun.
The aurora is caused by the interaction of solar wind - a stream of charged particles escaping the Sun - and Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere.
When weather conditions are favourable, Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland offer some of the best places to observe the aurora or Northern Lights as the phenomenon is often known.
