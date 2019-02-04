Image caption Snow falling in Inverness earlier on Monday

Thousands of pupils are off school in the north and north east due to travel disruption caused by a heavy overnight snowfall.

More than 20 schools, including schools in Inverness, Grantown on Spey and Kingussie, are shut in the Highlands.

Fifteen schools have been closed in Moray.

The A96 was closed for a time between A95 Banff Road at Keith and the B9022 at Huntly due to hazardous driving conditions.

Image copyright Janice Dougan Image caption A snow plough that came off the road during challenging road conditions at Drummuir in Moray

Image caption Grantown Grammar School is among the the schools closed in the Highlands

Driving conditions on the A9 just north of Inverness were difficult earlier on Monday morning.

There is a Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for snow and ice affecting the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire, Argyll and parts of central Scotland.

The warning is in place until midday on Monday.

Image copyright Vickie Larkin Image caption Polar bear cub Hamish enjoying the snow at the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig in the Cairngorms