Footballer arrested following disturbance in Inverness

  • 4 February 2019
Bank Street Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Bank Street in the early hours of Sunday

Ross County footballer Iain Vigurs has been arrested and charged following a disturbance in Inverness city centre at the weekend.

The Championship club said it was aware that one of its players was arrested.

Police Scotland said a 30-year-old man was arrested and charged following a disturbance in the Bank Street area of Inverness early on Sunday morning.

Ross County said: "As this is a police investigation it would be inappropriate to make any further comment."

It added: "The club will also review the matter in line with our code of conduct and disciplinary procedure."

