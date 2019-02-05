Police have appealed for witnesses after a teenager was injured in a serious assault in Inverness.

The 18-year-old was one of three young men involved in an altercation outside a Spar shop in Montague Row at about 08:20 on Saturday.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment to injuries to his face.

Police have sought information on one of the three men. He is described as being in his late teens or early 20s and about 5ft 9in tall.

The man had a stocky build, dark hair and was wearing a dark grey/black jacket, black skinny jeans and black trainers. He was also carrying a rucksack.

Det Insp Eddie Ross said: "We would urge anyone who believes they may have seen this incident or anyone involved to let us know as soon as possible.

"Similarly, if you were in the area on Saturday morning you may be able to help so please get in touch."