Teenager arrested following serious assault in Inverness
- 6 February 2019
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged serious assault in Inverness.
An 18-year-old man required hospital treatment to injuries to his face following an incident in the city's Montague Row on Saturday morning.
Police said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Det Insp Eddie Ross thanked the public for assistance with police inquiries into the incident.