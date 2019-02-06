Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The bodies of the men were found by a Coastguard helicopter crew

Two hillwalkers have died after falling on Ben Hope in Sutherland.

The bodies of the men were found by a Coastguard helicopter crew on the north-west side of the mountain at about 02:00 on Wednesday.

Concerns had been raised for two men in difficulty at about 15:45 on Tuesday. The search operation also involved the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team.

Police Scotland said both bodies were still on the mountain and that efforts were ongoing to recover them.

'Extremely challenging'

Insp Kevin Macleod said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of both of these men at this tragic time.

"I would also like to pass on our gratitude to the volunteers of Assynt Mountain Rescue Team for their efforts in extremely challenging conditions."

Ben Hope, in the north Highlands, is one of Scotland's most northerly Munros, rising to a height of 927m (3,041ft).

The two hillwalkers are the latest mountain casualties of this winter.

Image copyright Hill Walker/Geograph Image caption Ben Hope is one of Scotland's most northerly Munros

In November, a 52-year-old woman died and her daughter, 23, was treated in hospital after they got into difficulty on a hillwalking trip between Glen Etive and Glen Coe.

They were found by Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and a coastguard helicopter after being forced to spend the night in the hills.

Patrick Boothroyd, 21, from West Yorkshire, died after falling while tackling a route in Ben Nevis' Tower Gully in December.

Shortly after, on New Year's Day, a climber died in a fall from a ridge.

The 21-year-old University of Bristol student from Germany was not named by police.