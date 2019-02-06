Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened in Kirkton, near Kyle of Lochalsh

A woman who died in a road accident near Kyle of Lochalsh on Monday has been named by police.

She was Anne Marie MacDonald, 62, from Portree on the Isle of Skye.

Mrs MacDonald was a passenger in a black BMW which crashed off the A87 at Kirkton shinty pitches before colliding with a tree.

The 64-year-old male driver of the car suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Sgt Alasdair Mackay said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mrs MacDonald at this difficult time.

"Our investigation into the collision is ongoing and I would like to pass on our gratitude to everyone who has already assisted with our inquiries.

"I would ask anyone who has information of value but has not yet spoken to an officer to come forward as soon as possible."