Man dies in fire at Thurso flat
- 7 February 2019
A man has died after a fire broke out at a flat in Thurso.
Emergency services were called to the property in Bank Street just before 07:20.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and discovered the body.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland are investigating the cause of the fire.