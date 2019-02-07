Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The snowman rally is held on forest tracks near Inverness

This weekend's Snowman Rally motorsports event has been cancelled because of thick ice covering parts of the course.

The event is held annually on forest tracks near Inverness and draws large crowds.

Organiser said the decision to cancel the event was due to "extremely unsafe conditions" for the entrants, marshalls and spectators.

They have apologised and said entry fees would be refunded.