Image copyright PA Image caption Toby the Yorkshire terrier had seizure symptoms before owners knew he had a needle lodged in his neck

A dog that showed signs of a brain tumour was found to have a 7cm needle lodged in its neck.

Toby, a 13-year-old Yorkshire terrier, was taken to a vet in Nairn in the Highlands after he suffered neck pain, struggled to walk and showed seizure symptoms.

X-rays later showed the needle had pierced his spinal cord.

But surgeons in Edinburgh were able to extract it and Toby went on to make a full recovery.

Image copyright PA Image caption X-rays revealed the 7cm metal sewing needle piercing Toby's spinal cord

Owner Alexander Jamieson, from Beauly, near Inverness, said: "We feel that without the help of the experts in Edinburgh, Toby would not be here today.

"The care and attention he got was out of this world and we are delighted to see him back to his old self."

Toby was referred to the specialist surgical clinic at the University of Edinburgh's Hospital for Small Animals at the Royal (Dick) School for Veterinary Studies where vets performed a CT scan to assess any major damage to his spinal cord in August 2018.

They found that the sewing needle - which still had thread attached - was dangerously close to his brain.

Toby has now recovered to the point where he is able to walk and run normally.

Image copyright PA Image caption Vets are delighted with Toby's recovery

It is not known how the needle ended up in Toby's neck but vets suspect that he could have eaten it or laid his head on it.

Samantha Woods, senior lecturer, and Jessica McCarthy, senior clinical training scholar in small animal surgery, said they were delighted with Toby's progress.

Ms Woods added: "We are really pleased to see Toby back to full health, thanks to the combined efforts of his vets and our specialist teams here in Edinburgh."