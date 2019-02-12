Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Glenfinnan Viaduct: new footpath for Potter hotspot

Work has started on a new footpath with viewing areas overlooking the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct in the Highlands.

The viaduct and a steam train that operates on its railway line both feature in movies from the Harry Potter series.

It comes after figures showed the number of people travelling to see the viaduct has doubled in the past decade.

A badly eroded path that crosses a hillside between the Glenfinnan station and the viaduct is being upgraded.

New viewing areas are being created with information panels and signs to raise awareness of railway safety issues.

Image caption Hundreds of people gather almost daily in Glenfinnan

Some trees have also been cleared to improve views of the viaduct.

ScotRail, one of the organisations involved in the path project, said passenger numbers to Glenfinnan have doubled in the past 10 years, with more than 11,000 visitors in 2017-18.

West Highland Community Rail Partnership, Glenfinnan Station Museum, Glenfinnan Estate, Network Rail and Transport Scotland are also involved in the project.