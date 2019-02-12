Image copyright Science Photo Library

A community group in Skye has bought a small underwater drone to help monitor the health of marine life along its coast.

The South Skye Seas Initiative (SSSi) received grant funding to purchase the equipment.

It also plans to deploy underwater cameras from kayaks and paddle boards.

SSSi is to hold a public meeting at community hub An Crùbh in Sleat to unveil the drone, which could be used for the first time in April.

Scottish Wildlife Trust Skye and Lochalsh Region Group, Scottish Natural Heritage and the William Grant Foundation provided funding for the equipment.

Sleat Community Trust has organised the public meeting, which is due to take place on 28 February.