Image copyright Peter Jolly Northpix Image caption The woman was a passenger in a Nissan Note involved in the collision

An 86-year-old woman has been seriously injured in a two-car crash on the A835 near Conon Bridge.

She was a passenger in a red Nissan Note and was cut free from the wreckage by firefighters.

The 86-year-old male driver of the car she was in was also taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The occupants of the other car, a black Peugeot, were uninjured. Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash which happened at about 10:45.

The accident happened near the A835's junction for Conon Bridge and the crash closed the road between Tore and Dingwall for several hours.

Two Scottish Fire and Rescue Fire appliances from Dingwall were sent to the scene.

Sgt Donnie Mackinnon, of Police Scotland, said: "Our inquiries into this collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information which could help us to come forward.

"I would ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicles or witnessed the collision to get in touch as soon as possible."