Image caption Firefighters at the scene of Friday morning's blaze

Fire has destroyed the headquarters of the community-owned Galson Estate Trust in the Isle of Lewis.

Four appliances were called to the building just after 01:30. No-one was injured in the blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that crews remained at the scene damping down the building.

Almost 2,000 people live on the 56,000-acre estate in north west Lewis which passed into community ownership in 2007.