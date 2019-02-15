Fire destroys Galson Estate Trust's HQ in Lewis
- 15 February 2019
Fire has destroyed the headquarters of the community-owned Galson Estate Trust in the Isle of Lewis.
Four appliances were called to the building just after 01:30. No-one was injured in the blaze.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that crews remained at the scene damping down the building.
Almost 2,000 people live on the 56,000-acre estate in north west Lewis which passed into community ownership in 2007.