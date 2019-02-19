Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Richard Finnis was last seen in the Kinmylies Way area of the city

Police have found what is believed to be the car of a missing Inverness man.

Richard Finnis had last been seen in the Kinmylies Way area of Inverness at about 13:20 on Saturday lunchtime.

A woman was injured in an incident at the same time and place and needed medical treatment at hospital.

A blue Citroen C3, registration SD18 WKE, was found in the Cannich area of Glen Affric at about 21:30 on Monday but police believe it may have been in the area over the weekend.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who has seen Mr Finnis or who saw his vehicle, particularly in the Glen Affric area over the weekend to get in touch.

They have asked people not to approach him.

He is described as being about 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with dark hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a sky blue tracksuit top, light blue jeans or tracksuit bottoms and a dark grey bobble hat.

Det Sgt Craig Still said: "We are continuing to ask people to be alert and report anything which could help us locate Richard. In particular we would ask anyone who was in the Cannich area of Glen Affric and saw him or saw him walking on the A831 to contact us.

"We continue to ask members of the public not to approach Richard but to contact police in the first instance."