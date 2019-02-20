Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at the Raigmore Interchange between the A9 and A96 at about 13:30 on Wednesday.

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a road accident in Inverness.

The incident happened at the Raigmore Interchange between the A9 and A96 at about 13:30 on Wednesday.

The southbound slip road for the A9 is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Traffic is being diverted via the Longman roundabout to access the southbound A9.