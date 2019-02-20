A9 slip road closed at Raigmore Interchange after accident
A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a road accident in Inverness.
The incident happened at the Raigmore Interchange between the A9 and A96 at about 13:30 on Wednesday.
The southbound slip road for the A9 is currently closed and diversions are in place.
Traffic is being diverted via the Longman roundabout to access the southbound A9.